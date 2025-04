The death toll from the nightclub roof collapse on Tuesday in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic has killed dozens. The government put the death toll at 58. The collapse occurred during a party at the Jet Set nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday. Jet Set is a well-known nightclub in Santo Domingo and often hosts live performances during the week. Emergency officials said 255 people were rescued with injuries and taken to local hospitals. Watch in for more details!