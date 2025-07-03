LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /DNA match 58 years after crime, investigators nab killer at 92
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 17:15 IST
DNA match 58 years after crime, investigators nab killer at 92
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 17:15 IST

DNA match 58 years after crime, investigators nab killer at 92

In Bristol, UK, a 92-year-old man has been found guilty of rape and murder — but the crime dates back decades, making this far from an ordinary case. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos