Being 90s baby or 90s kid and wearing this fact on the sleeve is all in vogue. Well yeah, the decade was unique. Although majority of millennials can't get enough of 90s music, 90s life and what not, something that happened bang at the start of the decade may not always be remembered by the young crowd. But one such song has come in news. You Can't Touch This by MC Hammer. The song has hit headlines again after a DJ found that baby Zebrafish groove to this.