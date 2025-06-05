LOGIN
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 14:21 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 14:21 IST
Dilly Dally's return: Sea turtle released after flipper amputations
Videos Jun 05, 2025, 14:21 IST

Dilly Dally's return: Sea turtle released after flipper amputations

Watch Dilly Dally, a young loggerhead sea turtle, make a remarkable comeback as she's released into the Atlantic Ocean after months of rehabilitation.

