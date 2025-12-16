/Different Ways To Die In Delhi: Toxic Smog, Killer Roads, No Solution In Sight

Breathing the air in India’s capital now comes at a deadly cost. New data from the Global Burden of Disease 2023 shows that air pollution was linked to nearly 15 percent of all deaths in Delhi, making toxic smog the city’s single biggest health risk. An estimated 17,188 lives were lost in 2023 due to poor air quality, surpassing deaths caused by high blood pressure and diabetes. But polluted air is not the only silent killer. Delhi’s hazardous roads, low visibility due to smog, reckless driving, and traffic congestion continue to fuel deadly accidents. This video examines how toxic air, dangerous roads, and policy failures have turned daily life in Delhi into a public health and safety crisis.