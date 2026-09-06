/Diesel price hike is an increase of nearly 88 percent

Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:20 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:20 IST
In Bolivia, farmers and supporters of former president Evo Morales are back on the streets, protesting a government decision that has nearly doubled the price of diesel for large-volume buyers.
The government says the hike is needed to stop fuel smuggling and deal with severe shortages. But for farmers, the higher diesel price means higher costs to plant, harvest and move food,
And that could eventually mean higher prices for consumers.