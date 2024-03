Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friend shot dead in US; Indian actor seeks PM's help

A social media post by Indian TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has grabbed everyone's attention. Recently her friend and dancer Amarnath Ghosh was shot dead in America. Today, on Friday the TV actor appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Embassy to help in bringing back her friend's body from America. Devoleena has sought help from Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar too. The 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actor penned a long note about her friend from Kolkata on Instagram on Friday. The friend was shot dead in America on Tuesday evening.