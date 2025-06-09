/Dengue cases surge in Nepal, 1,221 cases reported

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 19:06 IST
Nepal is witnessing a sharp rise in dengue cases, with 1,221 infections reported recently. Health authorities are on alert as they ramp up preventive measures to curb the outbreak.

