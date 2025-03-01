Tensions ran high as US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky engaged in a heated exchange in the Oval Office. Trump criticized Zelensky’s attitude, accusing Kyiv of lacking gratitude for US aid. Meanwhile, a joint press conference was abruptly canceled, and key deals, including a minerals agreement, were left unsigned. With Trump insisting on compromises and Zelensky refusing to back down against Putin, this diplomatic showdown marks a pivotal moment in US-Ukraine relations.