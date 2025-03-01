Democrats slam US President Donald Trump and VC JD Vance
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Tensions ran high as US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky engaged in a heated exchange in the Oval Office. Trump criticized Zelensky’s attitude, accusing Kyiv of lacking gratitude for US aid.
