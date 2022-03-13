Democracies need to stick together in tough geopolitical times, USIBC chief Atul Keshap

U.S.-India Business Council or USIBC, Atul Keshap has said that Democracies like India and US need to "stick together" amid the "tough geopolitical time" as both believe in "politics of prosperity". Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the former top American diplomat in Delhi said, "I want democracies to work together. It's is good for freedom loving people." This is his first visit to India as President of USIBC to Delhi during which he met with top minister including external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar. He formerly served as U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the United States Department of State.