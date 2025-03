Believe it or not, there is a political race in the Indian capital to try and clean the city's biggest eyesore: the mountain of garbage in several areas that are a source of massive pollution and health hazards. From Gazipur to Bhalswa areas in New Delhi, these heaps of trash stand tall at nothing less than 60 to 65 meters high. The race has now taken on a new momentum of sorts with the BJP coming to power in the capital.