Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 02:41 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 02:41 IST
Delhi University under fire for calling religion a language
Delhi University sparked outrage after its admission form mistakenly listed 'Muslim' as a language, drawing criticism for labeling religion as a language. Watch to know more on this!

