LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Delhi university's admission form sparks outrage, form lists 'Muslim' as language
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 18:11 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 18:11 IST
Delhi university's admission form sparks outrage, form lists 'Muslim' as language
Videos Jun 21, 2025, 18:11 IST

Delhi university's admission form sparks outrage, form lists 'Muslim' as language

Delhi University sparked outrage after its admission form mistakenly listed 'Muslim' as a language, drawing criticism for labeling religion as a language. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos