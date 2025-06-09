Published: Jun 09, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 13:51 IST
Delhi under heatwave alert | IMD says no rain likely in New Delhi for next 7 days
There seems to be no relief in sight for people in northwest India. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the intense heat wave will continue throughout the week. A yellow alert has been sounded for heatwave conditions in isolated places in New Delhi for today and tomorrow, with the mercury expected to reach as high as 45°C.