Mansoor Khan and his wife Latifa Bibi have been collecting scraps of plastic and other items at a towering landfill on the outskirts of New Delhi for nearly 20 years. The $5 daily earnings enable their three children to go to school, in search of a better future than their parents' lives amid the stench of rotting garbage. But over the past few months, biomedical waste has been piling up - a result, experts say, of the novel coronavirus pandemic and a huge risk for those who work there.