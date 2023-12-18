Delhi Police Special Cell leading probe into Indian Parliament Security Breach
Teams of Delhi Police special cell are in six states -- Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra -- to investigate the December 13 Parliament security breach incident. Apart from this, 50 separate teams have been formed and are investigating the digital and bank details and background of the accused. The special cell teams are taking the accused with them and keeping them in a safe house in the six states.