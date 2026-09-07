/Delhi PG collapse: atleast 7 killed, 3 critical | Still no clear tally of trapped

A five-storey building used as a paying guest accommodation for students collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, triggering a massive rescue operation. The building, reportedly known as Hostel Daze, was located near Nanakpura Gurudwara and close to several educational institutions. The latest reports say 7 people have died, while several others remain feared trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams have already pulled multiple people out alive, with students among those shifted to hospital for treatment. The building reportedly had a basement and five upper floors. Police said repair work was underway in the basement when the structure collapsed. The cause of the collapse is still being investigated, while questions are being raised about the condition and safety of the ageing structure. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site and said multiple agencies were working in coordination to ensure the safe rescue of those trapped. The NDRF, Delhi Police, fire services, ambulances and other emergency teams have been deployed.