Delhi and several North Indian states are currently experiencing a cold wave. Delhi recorded its lowest temperature of the winter, with the minimum dipping to 4.5°C. Cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places in the national capital, where the mercury dropped to 3.8°C and 3.2°C. This marks the second consecutive day that Delhi’s temperatures have fallen below 5°C. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the city's minimum temperature could drop to 4°C on Thursday. Watch in for more details!