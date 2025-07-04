LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 17:15 IST
Delhi govt opposes fuel ban on old vehicles, calls ban 'impractical'

The Delhi government has opposed a ban on fuel for old vehicles, citing technological and logistical challenges. Watch for more details!

