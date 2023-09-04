Delhi gets facelift for G20: Road to get beautified, sculptures & fountains come up across city

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
As part of the beautification drive for the upcoming G20 summit, Delhi has become a city of lights! Roads and parks along the route to the summit venue and even some other parts of the city where the delegates are expected to visit have started coming alive in bursts of colours post-sundown. Feast your eyes on this!

