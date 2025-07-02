Delhi Enforces Ban On Fuel For Old Vehicles To Curb Pollution, Faces Backlash

Starting today, Tuesday (Jul 1), fuelling up your older vehicle in Delhi just got a lot harder. If your petrol car is over 15 years old, or your diesel car is over 10 years old, prepare to be turned away at the pump. Unfortunately, for many of us, this isn't just a suggestion – it's a strict new rule from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to tackle Delhi's pollution. And it's going to affect thousands of drivers. Are you one of them? Here's all you need to know.