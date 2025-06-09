Published: Jun 09, 2025, 11:51 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 11:51 IST
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 11:51 IST
Delhi continues to sizzle as IMD rules out immediate rain relief
There seems to be no relief in sight for people in northwest India. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the intense heat wave will continue throughout the week. A yellow alert has been sounded for heatwave conditions in isolated places in New Delhi for today and tomorrow, with the mercury expected to reach as high as 45°C.