Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta, on Thursday (Feb 20), was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan. Who Is Rekha Gupta? A first-time MLA, Gupta contested the Shalimar Bagh constituency in the Delhi assembly elections against AAP's Bandana Kumari and won by 29,595 votes, marking the end of AAP’s decade-long hold in the area. Born in 1974, Gupta hails from Nandgarh village in Haryana’s Jind district. In 1976, her family moved to Delhi, where she completed her primary and higher education. Her father was an officer in the State Bank of India. Watch in for more details!