Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis Has Reached Alarming Levels, With Air Quality Consistently Falling Into The "Very Poor" And "Severe" Categories. The Ongoing Environmental Disaster Has Triggered The Implementation Of The Graded Response Action Plan Or Grap-4, Which Enforces Stringent Restrictions To Mitigate The Pollution. These Measures Include Curbs On Commercial Vehicle Movement, Halting Construction Activities, And Reducing Outdoor Events.