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Delhi Building Collapse: PG operator arrested after building collapse kills 7
Delhi Building Collapse: PG operator arrested after building collapse kills 7
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 09, 2026, 10:35 IST
| Updated:
Sep 09, 2026, 10:35 IST
The Delhi building collapse in a student hub has sent shockwaves across India. With 7 reported dead amid mounting anger and calls for accountability, what will it take for this nightmare to end?
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