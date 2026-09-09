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Delhi Building Collapse: PG operator arrested after building collapse kills 7

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:35 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:35 IST
The Delhi building collapse in a student hub has sent shockwaves across India. With 7 reported dead amid mounting anger and calls for accountability, what will it take for this nightmare to end?

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