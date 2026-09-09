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Delhi Building Collapse: Delhi's civic body to demolish 'unsafe girls' PG
Delhi Building Collapse: Delhi's civic body to demolish 'unsafe girls' PG
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 09, 2026, 09:50 IST
| Updated:
Sep 09, 2026, 09:50 IST
The Delhi building collapse in a student hub has sent shockwaves across India. With 7 reported dead amid mounting anger and calls for accountability, what will it take for this nightmare to end?
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