LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Delhi Building Collapse: Delhi's civic body to demolish 'unsafe girls' PG

Delhi Building Collapse: Delhi's civic body to demolish 'unsafe girls' PG

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 09:50 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 09:50 IST
The Delhi building collapse in a student hub has sent shockwaves across India. With 7 reported dead amid mounting anger and calls for accountability, what will it take for this nightmare to end?

Trending Topics

trending videos