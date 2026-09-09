/Delhi building collapse: Delhi civic body cracks down on unsafe buildings

Days after a building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area claimed seven lives, police have arrested one of the operators of the boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation that was being run from the premises. The five-storey building was operated by two business partners who had taken the property on lease in August 2025. One of the operators, identified as Sudhanshu, was apprehended by police on Wednesday morning. His business partner, identified as Shubham Tyagi, remains on the run.