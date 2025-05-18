Published: May 18, 2025, 11:22 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 11:22 IST
Defence Exports Soar: India In Talks With 10+ Countries
India’s brahmos supersonic cruise missile, used during operation sindoor, has caught the eye of the world. The missile, capable of flying at 2.8 mach and covering 300 kilometers, was deployed against terror camps in pakistan-occupied kashmir. The operation marked a milestone in india’s defence capabilities, showcasing home-grown air defence systems like the akash missile.