Deepika Padukone joins Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026

Deepika Padukone is all set to get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Deepika has scripted history as she is the first Indian actress to be honoured with a star on the popular sidewalk in Los Angeles. 35 celebrities were named who will be a part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. The class of 2026 includes icons from all around the world, be it films, TV shows, the music world, Broadway or comedy.