Decoding key private equity trends

The year 2023 witnessed a major surge in global equity markets, fueled by post-pandemic recovery efforts and near-zero interest rates. However, as we enter 2024, the landscape is shifting. Tightening monetary policies, geopolitical uncertainties and evolving investor priorities are creating a more complex and volatile environment. WION's Business Editor Rahul Karunkar spoke to Stephen Pagliuca, Managing General Partner & Co-owner of Bain Capital & Boston Celtics, regarding the private equity outlook.