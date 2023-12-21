Decoding India's new Criminal Law Bills | World DNA | WION

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill in the absence of 97 opposition MPs who are under suspension. The bills aim to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act. The three bills to reform criminal laws were first introduced in Lok Sabha on August 11 during the monsoon session of Parliament as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023.