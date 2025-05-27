Debt-ridden Pakistan boosts army spending

In a move drawing global scrutiny, Pakistan has announced an 18% hike in defence spending for its 2025-26 budget, allocating over billions of dollars to the military even as its economy teeters on the brink of collapse. The announcement comes at a time when inflation has soared past 30% in recent years, and millions of citizens face mounting hardship due to crumbling infrastructure, soaring food prices, and stagnant wages. Watch in for more details!