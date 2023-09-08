Deadly storm sweeps across Greece killing six

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
The impact of storm Daniel in Greece has been devastating. Floods, landslides and torrential rains have killed at least six people, leaving several missing. The Greek prime minister is scheduled to visit the flood-hit areas this weekend to analyse the situation at hand.

