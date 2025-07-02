Deadly explosion rocks Bajaur in Pakistan's KPK province

The powerful car bomb, that went off in Khar area of Tehsil Nawagai, also injured 11 people. Among the victims were Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ismail and Tehsildar Abdul Wakil. Local police confirm investigations are ongoing to determine the nature of the blast. Officials express deep sorrow over the loss of senior civil servants and civilians. The incident is another grim reminder of the security challenges in Pakistan’s border regions.