Deadly explosion in Pakistan: 44 dead, more than 200 injured; motive of attack still unknown | WION
In Pakistan, the death toll in the deadly blast has now topped 44 while more than 200 have been reported injured so far. Local authorities in northwest Pakistan reported that a massive bomb tore through a political event. On the outskirts of Khar in Pakistan's northwest Bajur district, which borders Afghanistan, the fundamentalist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party gathering was where the explosion occurred on Sunday.