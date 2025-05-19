Deadly car bomb in Balochistan | Violence escalates in Pakistan

A car bomb exploded near a crowded market in Qillah Abdullah, Balochistan, killing 4 civilians and injuring 20. Officials say the explosive was planted in a parked car and may have detonated before reaching its intended target, likely a nearby paramilitary site. No group has claimed responsibility, but suspicion falls on Baloch separatists, who have stepped up attacks in recent months. The blast follows a series of deadly incidents in the restive region.