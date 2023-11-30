videos
Deadly attack in Jerusalem after extension of Israel-Hamas truce
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 30, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
As Israel-Hamas truce was extended by another day, two gunmen open fire at civilians near bus stand in Jerusalem where three people died in the attack and six people were injured.
