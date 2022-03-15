LIVE TV
Russia asked China for weapons and aid, US officials claim
Kremlin doesn't rule out taking 'full control' of major Ukraine cities
'Economic suppression of Ukraine is one of the war's goals': Zelensky orders taxes eased to restore businesses
Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight for Ukraine and he is 'absolutely serious'
Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal urges for 'immediate' expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe
Russian Orthodox church announces split with Moscow over Ukraine invasion
At least 85 children killed, 100 wounded so far in Ukraine, says attorney general
Ukraine: Pregnant woman in viral image dies after maternity hospital attack
Day 20 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Kremlin warns Russian can take 'full control'
Mar 15, 2022, 11:20 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
It is day 20 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and scores of civilians have lost their lives in the conflict. Armies of both countries have been involved in intense fights since Russian troops entered Ukraine.
