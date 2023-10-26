'David Holmes: The boy who lived', documentary on paralysed 'Harry Potter' stunt double

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
A documentary on Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double for Harry Potter, who became paralyzed during the movie's production, has been produced. During the first part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, David Holmes suffered a spinal injury. He revealed the information of the "secret project" on Instagram, claiming it took four years to complete.

