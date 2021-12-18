Data Breach: JPC backs stricter provisions, heavy penalties for violations

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on personal data protection has re-introduced provision of heavy penalties for serious data violations. JPC has suggested fines up to Rs 15 crore, or 4% of global turnover, for major violations. While lesser violations will have a penalty limit of Rs 5 crore, or 2% of the turnover. If this provision becomes law, it will pose a strong deterrent for social media giants and top tech companies. These provisions are in line with the original provisions in the 2019 Data Protection Bill. It is also as per provisions of European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).