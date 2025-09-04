/Dariya-e-Noor mystery: Is Kohinoor’s sister diamond hidden in a Bangladesh bank vault?

Could one of the world’s most mysterious diamonds be sitting unnoticed in a bank vault in Bangladesh? The interim government in Dhaka has ordered the unsealing of a state-run bank’s vault, believed to possibly contain the Dariya-e-Noor; the legendary sister diamond of the Kohinoor. Both gems are believed to have originated from the Golconda mines in southern India. While the Kohinoor is currently in the UK, the Dariya-e-Noor has not been officially seen for decades. So how did it supposedly reach Bangladesh? And what do we really know about its origins?