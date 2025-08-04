Daniel Shek: Israeli government doesn't want to end war

The key forum that was formed after the 7th October terror attack by Hamas has called for ending the war in Gaza. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Daniel Shek, Head of Diplomacy, Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Tel Aviv, hoped that the war would come to an end, pointing out how they have been providing support to families of hostages, including advocacy. He also spoke on other things, including the Gaza situation.