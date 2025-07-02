LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Dalai Lama: reincarnation to be chosen outside China by his trust
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 19:15 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 19:15 IST
Dalai Lama: reincarnation to be chosen outside China by his trust
Videos Jul 02, 2025, 19:15 IST

Dalai Lama: reincarnation to be chosen outside China by his trust

The Dalai Lama has declared that his reincarnation will be chosen outside of China by his spiritual trust. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos