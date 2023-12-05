videos
Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu govt extends holiday til tomorrow | Storm to make landfall soon
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Government of Tamil Nadu has announced holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts tomorrow (Dec 6).
