Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu govt extends holiday til tomorrow | Storm to make landfall soon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Government of Tamil Nadu has announced holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts tomorrow (Dec 6).

