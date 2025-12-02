/Cyclone Ditwah: IMD warns of isolated heavy rainfall in some districts of Andhra Pradesh

Cyclonic storm Ditwah, intensifying over the southwest Bay of Bengal, has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of south Andhra Pradesh. Moving slowly at around 7 kmph, the cyclone is expected to pass as close as 25 km from the Chennai coast early Sunday. The storm has already caused severe devastation in Sri Lanka, leaving over 150 dead and nearly 200 missing. In preparation, Puducherry authorities have ordered the shutdown of all liquor shops by 8 pm, while Air India has warned passengers of potential disruptions due to heavy rain and strong winds. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 3. As a precaution, Chennai Airport has cancelled 47 flights for Sunday, including 36 domestic and 11 international services, amid escalating weather threats linked to Cyclone Ditwah.