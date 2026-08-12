/Cybercriminals target adults and children for inmate content

Published: Aug 12, 2026, 13:31 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 13:31 IST
Law enforcement and cyber safety watchdogs are sounding urgent alarms over a disturbing surge in online exploitation rings—such as violent extremist and extortion networks—that are actively targeting both adults and children to generate and distribute illegal content. Operating across mainstream gaming platforms, social media, and encrypted messaging apps, cybercriminals use grooming, fake personas, and financial manipulation to trap victims.