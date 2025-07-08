Cuddalore tragedy: School van hits train at railway crossing, 2 students killed, gatekeeper suspended

At least two students killed after their school van hit a train at a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. Eyewitnesses said the gatekeeper was closing the gate when the van driver insisted on crossing. The van was dragged nearly 50 meters by the train at the crossing on the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai route.