Cuba uncovers network trafficking Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
According to Cuba's foreign ministry, police have discovered a human trafficking ring that has forced Cuban people to fight for Russia in the conflict in Ukraine. They are now attempting to "neutralize and dismantle" the network. In a brief statement released on Monday, the ministry highlighted that the trafficking organization was active both in Russia and the Caribbean island nation.

