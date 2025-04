Hop aboard a global journey with Wings – your passport to the world’s most fascinating travel stories! In this episode, we explore India’s cruise ambitions, Rajasthan’s wild side, Easter worldwide, and much more. India is charting a new course in luxury travel with its expanding cruise tourism industry. From the shores of Mumbai to the backwaters of Kochi, discover how India is preparing to welcome a wave of high-seas adventurers. Can the country become Asia’s next cruise hub? Known for its palaces and deserts, Rajasthan is our destination in focus this week. We also bring you heartwarming Easter traditions from across the globe. See how communities come together in celebration, faith, and festivity. Newly discovered sculptures shed light on the lives and legacies of Pompeii’s women. This exhibit gives a rare glimpse into ancient femininity, power, and preservation through art. In a bid to curb overtourism, Venice reinstates its entry tax. Will this save the floating city or deter wanderlust? We examine how this policy could reshape urban tourism.