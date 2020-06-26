CRPF soldier, child killed killed in a terrorist attack in J&K's Anantnag

Jun 26, 2020, 04.45 PM(IST)
A CRPF jawan was martyred and a minor boy was killed in a terrorist attack on a joint patrol deployed in highway security in Bijbehara in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Friday (June 26) afternoon.